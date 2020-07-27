Daughter, police push for tips in case of Prairie Village mom missing for over a year

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — The Prairie Village Police Department is asking for tips in the disappearance of Angela Green.

The Johnson County mother was reported missing eight months after she was last seen in June 2019. Investigators hope someone will call in the tip that will bring Angela home.

Her 19-year-old daughter, Ellie Green, said her mother is a homebody.

“My mom didn’t have a credit, debit card,” Ellie said. “So she didn’t really get out into the world much.”

So when her mother was suddenly gone, it didn’t make sense. Back in June 2019, she said her dad told her Angela was in the hospital. Three weeks later, he told Ellie she died.

“He just told me — Angela had a stroke,” Ellie said. “Didn’t tell me anything else. I cried out. The world got blurry. I was shocked. I couldn’t even cry.”

In February, Ellie said she drove to Topeka for her mother’s death certificate and was told there was no record of her death in the entire state. She said police have since told her there’s no record in the nation.

“That’s when I knew something was really really wrong,” Ellie said.

Her realization launched an investigation. Prairie Village police served search warrants on her family home and a property where she said her father stores vintage cars in Olathe.

“We hope to bring Angela Green home,” Prairie Village Police Capt. Ivan Washington said.

Washington said the investigation is still active, but they need tips from the public.

“That could be anything. That could be the slightest thing you might think is insignificant,” Washington said. “If you know where Mrs. Green is, that would be ideal, but any information would be beneficial, and it would give us an opportunity to track down those leads.”

“I miss her so so much,” Ellie said. “I just want to know what really happened, and I want her to know I love her a lot.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Prairie Village Police at 913-642-6868 or contact the anonymous Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).