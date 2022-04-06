DALLAS — Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has acquired Main Event for $835 million.

The entertainment venue said the transaction was made in cash and was unanimously approved by both boards of directors.

“From a strategic fit perspective, Main Event’s business model, footprint and asset quality aligns well with Dave & Buster’s,” Kevin Sheehan, Board Chair and Interim Chief Executive Officer, said. “Main Event targets a different demographic, families with younger children, while Dave & Buster’s has primarily targeted young adults.”

Main Event operates 50 locations across the country and CEO Chris Morris will be named CEO of Dave & Buster’s once the deal is closed.

The Kansas City Metro Area is home to three Main Event and two Dave and Buster’s locations:

Main Event – 11950 S Kansas City Road, Olathe, KS 66061

Main Event – 4600 South Cochise Court, Independence, MO 64055

Main Event – 8081 NW Roanridge Road, Kansas City, MO 64151

Dave & Buster’s – 6811 W. 135th Street, Overland Park, KS 66223

Dave & Buster’s – 1843 Village West Parkway, Suite 201, Kansas City, KS 66109

“Chris is a proven and successful transformational leader who is capable of taking the new organization to the next level,” Sheehan said. “He has been particularly successful in improving and innovating the guest experience at Main Event and we expect that will carry over into his new role overseeing both brands.”

Dave and Buster’s and Main Event will continue to operate independently, but the company said it will allow for more growth for employees and for both brands.