KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Stand-up comedian and actor Dave Chappelle is hitting the road with plans to bring his new comedy tour to Kansas City.

Chappelle announced Tuesday the launch of his new stand-up tour ‘Dave Chappelle Live’. The 12-stop tour kicks off on Tuesday, Aug. 22 and includes a performance at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, on Sunday, September 17.

Fans should know cellphones, cameras or other recording devices will not be allowed into the venue for Chappelle’s performance. When the audience arrives, guests will secure their phones and smart watches in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show.

Between laughs guests can access their phones at the designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. Anyone who attempts to bring a cell phone into the venue will be asked to leave.

Local presale tickets for ‘Dave Chappelle Live’ in Kansas City will be available beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26 and general ticket sales start on Thursday, July 27 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.