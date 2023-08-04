KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City metro area officially has its first Dave’s Hot Chicken location.

The restaurant, located at 9097 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park’s Promontory Shopping Center, will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The restaurant’s menu consists of chicken sandwiches and chicken tenders with its special Dave’s Sauce. There are seven spice levels from no spice to their hottest: reaper.

The restaurant menu is fairly simple, giving you four options to choose from.

Another location is also set to open soon in the Westport area, located at 4121 Broadway Blvd.