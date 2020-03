A fire at Davey’s Uptown on March 14 has rendered the first floor of the two-story structure a total loss.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Davey’s Uptown Rambler’s Club, a live music venue on 34th and Main, has been destroyed by a fire on March 14.

When firefighters got to the club, they found the first floor of the two-story structure fully involved, Deputy Chief Ross Grundyson told FOX4.

The first floor, whe is “a total loss,” Grundyson said. The second floor has smoke damage.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at the time.