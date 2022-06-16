KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Actor and comedian David Koechner was arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired in Ohio earlier this month.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the arrest and released body camera video Thursday morning.

The video shows a sheriff’s deputy stopped Koechner before the trooper arrived at the scene. The stop happened at 1:47 a.m. in a rural area near the Ohio-West Virginia State line on June 4, 2022.

The deputy said Koechner was on his way to Comicon in West Virginia when he was stopped for crossing over the solid while line several times.

“I got a couple lane violations on him. He actually rolled up on me pretty quick behind me, got back over. I guess he realized I was a deputy. Slowed down a little bit, I waited for him to pass, then I stopped him,” The sheriff’s deputy said in the video.

Koechner told the trooper he’d had one beer before getting behind the wheel to drive from Cincinnati to Huntington, West Virginia.

The trooper instructed Koechner to perform a field sobriety test, which the trooper’s body camera shows. Koechner is then arrested.

The ticket issued shows Koechner was accused of breaking three laws: operating a vehicle while under he influence, driving under the influence with a previous conviction, and driving on a suspended license.

Koechner made a court appearance on the charges on June 10.

He is scheduled to again cohost the Big Slick celebrity weekend in Kansas City June 24-25. It is a fundraiser for Children’s Mercy Hospital.

