MERRIAM, Kan. —More federal funding has been secured to help lift downtown Merriam out of a floodplain.

Monday, Kansas 3rd Congressional District Rep. Sharice Davids announced $23.9 million will be allocated to the Upper Turkey Creek Flood Mitigation project.

“Certainty, safety, and opportunity: that’s what this project signifies. And with this new investment from the bipartisan infrastructure law, we will be able to take action on plans to lift downtown Merriam out of the floodplain and protect hundreds of homes and businesses from flooding,” Davids said.

“I’ll continue working to bring federal funds home to our community where they will make a real difference for the Kansas Third.”

In March, a federal spending bill allocated $500,000 for the design and analysis of the Upper Turkey Creek project. The additional $23 million will be used to cover construction costs.

Turkey Creek is part of a larger system that stretches into Kansas City, Kansas, and flows into the Kansas River. The Upper Turkey Creek Flood Risk Management project includes recommendations to build levees and floodwalls to protect downtown Merriam.

“With this additional funding, the city can continue its efforts with the Army Corp of Engineers to mitigate future flooding in downtown Merriam as they begin designing the Upper Turkey Creek levee and flood walls. Once the levee is complete – it will not only protect private property and increase safety, but will also spur additional investment in downtown Merriam,” Merriam Mayor Bob Pape said.

Hundreds of homes and more than 80 businesses in downtown Merriam are expected to benefit from the flood control project.