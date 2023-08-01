KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sunday’s thunderstorm left its mark across the Kansas City metro.

While some may be picking up debris, two days later, others are still without power.

“It’s been stressful,” resident Jeraldyn Cardenes said. “It’s been overwhelming.”

Cardenes said her family has been without power since Sunday night.

Our food went bad,” Cardenes said. “We don’t have much. I got a little brother he has asthma. He suffers with the heat too.”

Her mom usually baby sits out of their home, but hasn’t been able to, leading to no income.

This family wasn’t the only ones waiting for their power in Kansas City, Kansas to be restored.

“This is ridiculous you know,” resident Francisco Romero said. “It should’ve been back a long time ago now.”

Romero lives next door to Cardenes with his wife and dog.

At last check, the Kansas City Board of Public Utilities said around 350 people were without power just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“We call them, and they say they got about 60 houses in Wyandotte County out of power,” Romero said. “And I wondered that many houses? That’s crazy you know.”

Across the state line in Kansas City, Missouri, Evergy said more than 1,700 people were without power.

About 80,000 were impacted after Sunday’s storm.