KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police have not said if the man who was killed by a Kansas City, Kansas officer last week was armed.

Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating the incident.

KCPD said the KCK officer who was hurt had minor injuries. He’s now on paid administrative leave pending the investigation, which is protocol, according to KCKPD.

FOX4 asked police several question — including if the man who was killed, Amaree’ya Henderson, 25, was armed. Kansas City police said they can’t release those details during an active investigation.

Family said Henderson had just delivered a DoorDash order. They said his girlfriend was in the car when he was shot.

KCPD said it happened during a traffic stop, they said there was a confrontation and the KCK officer fired shots.

Mom, Pauletta Johnson, said the 25-year-old and his girlfriend called her on Facetime, because Henderson “feared for his life”.

Johnson said her son didn’t have a firearm in the car.

FOX4 asked police if Henderson was armed and why KCK police pulled over Henderson. KCPD said this is an active investigation and they can’not’t release further details.

Henderson’s family told FOX4 the license plate was expired. FOX4 also asked police if Henderson attempted to drive away, as his family said he put the car in reverse because he “feared for his life.”

A woman who lives nearby told FOX4, Henderson’s car smashed into her vehicle Wednesday night. It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

Police said Henderson was taken to the hospital where he died.

The KCK officer was hurt, but will be OK, according to police.

Police said, once the investigation is complete, detectives will hand the case over to the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office to look at possible charges.