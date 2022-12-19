DE SOTO, Kan. — City leaders in De Soto will soon review the first set of plans for Panasonic’s new $4 billion electric vehicle battery plant.

SSOE Group, an architecture and engineering firm representing Panasonic, has submitted a site plan to the city to build a battery manufacturing facility. Tentative plans for the new facility show a two-story, U-shaped building to be constructed near the southwest corner of West 103rd Street and Dual Drive.

The De Soto Planning Commission will review a site plan Tuesday to construct a 2,739,000-square-foot manufacturing building. Plans include several parking lots surrounding the main building as well as three detention ponds to the east of the main facility.

In total, the site will have more than 3,000 parking spaces, including 48 handicapped spaces, 150 electric vehicle spaces and 40 motorcycle parking spaces.

Roughly 304 acres of the newly named Astra Enterprise Park property will be dedicated to the battery plant.

Panasonic hopes to begin production in the spring of 2025. Once complete, the facility will primarily produce lithium-ion batteries to supply to electric vehicle manufacturers Tesla and Lucid.