DE SOTO, Kan. — A jury convicts a Kansas man of a sex crime against a child.

Prosecutors charged Kenneth W. Mills, 35, of De Soto, Kansas, with one count of aggravated sodomy of a child.

Court documents show Mills engaged in sexual contact with a female child. The crime happened in his Lawrence home from 2010 through 2011.

“My hope is that today’s verdict provides a measure of justice to the courageous survivors who came forward,” Suzanne Valdez, Douglas County District Attorney, said. “This was a challenging case and I am grateful for law enforcement’s thorough investigation and for the skillful prosecution that it took to hold Kenneth Mills accountable. The victimization of those most vulnerable in our community will not be tolerated.”

Mills will be sentenced at a future date.

He faces a mandatory sentence of life in the Kansas Department of Corrections with no possibility for parole for 25 years.

