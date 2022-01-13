De Soto resolves annexation hiccup, moves forward with development discussion

DE SOTO, Kan. — During a special meeting Tuesday night, the De Soto City Council unanimously approved an ordinance to re-annex roughly 6,100 acres of land to make way for two major developments.

Last week the council voted to postpone the decision to rezone roughly 370 acres of land at 103rd Street and Edgerton Road and create a new tax district on the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant property after discovering a flaw in the city’s recent annexation of the land.

According to the city, the legal description submitted for the annexation of the Sunflower property included roughly 130 acres of land titled to the Johnson County Parks and Recreation District.

Tuesday, the city voided the previous annexation ordinance and re-annexed approximately 371 acres of land at 103rd and Edgerton Road and 5,879 acres on the former ammunition plant property into the city limits.

Updated map of property annexed into the city.

The council is scheduled to vote on rezoning the property at 103rd Street and Edgerton Road, and creating a new tax district on the former ammunition plant property on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.