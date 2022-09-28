DE SOTO, Kan. — The De Soto School District approved a change in hopes of preventing opioid-related overdoses.

Select staff members in the district will be trained how to administer Naloxone, also known as NARCAN, to students, staff, or visitors experiencing an overdose while on a school’s campus. The policy states NARCAN can only be used in an emergency situation.

The new policy is similar to what Blue Valley and more than a dozen other metro school districts already have in place.

While the school district’s board of education approved the plan, it must also be approved by the Johnson County Board of Commissioners. But again, it’s a plan the county has already approved for other districts.

NARCAN is an emergency overdose medication.

Districts in Missouri are also training staff to use the drug.

Opioid-related overdoses and deaths spiked in the last two years. The number of fentanyl-related deaths in the state of Kansas have spiked during that time, according to statistics kept to track the number of overdoses.

