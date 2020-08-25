De Soto schools to start with hybrid schedule after board changes gating criteria

DE SOTO, Kan. — Students in USD 232 will go back to school under a hybrid learning model, adopted by the board Monday night.

The school board voted to adopt a portion of the Kansas State Education Department’s gating criteria. The new guidance replaces the gating criteria from the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.

The Kansas gating criteria lists four levels; red, orange, yellow and green, with red being the most restrictive model.

The board choose the yellow model. Under the new plan, students in grades K-12 would attend some form of in-person classes.

The district did not adopt the Kansas gating criteria for school activities. Activities will continue under guidance from the Kansas State High School Activities Association.

Because the district made these changes, families are able to change their learning preferences when it comes to optional remote learning. Those changes would have to be completed by 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27.

