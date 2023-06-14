DE SOTO, Kan. — People living and working near the future site of an electric vehicle battery plant will be updated on the process.

The U.S. Army will host a public meeting Wednesday evening in De Soto.

The meeting is expected to show the cleanup process that has already been underway for years at the site of the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant.

The meeting will also give the people living there the chance to ask questions about the site.

The Army is working to remove what remains from decades of making explosives and other weapons at the site.

The plant was shuttered in 1997 and transferred to the Sunflower Redevelopment Limited Liability Company in 2005. In 2015, the Army started a 12-year process to remove what remains of the explosives and rocket propellants it created over the decades it operated mostly before environmental protection regulations.

The challenge is that hazardous materials got into many of the structures on the plant and acres of soil and ground water. Cleaning it up means exhaustive soil samples and building demolition to meet modern state and federal regulations.

Panasonic’s new $4 billion electric vehicle battery plant will sit on 300 of the 1,000 acres that area already cleaned and ready for redevelopment.

City leaders also expect what could be the largest solar farm in the country to eventually be constructed on the site of the former ammunition plant.

Wednesday’s meeting will be held at De Soto City Hall at 32905 W. 84th Street. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.