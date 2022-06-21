DE SOTO, Kan. —De Soto voters have approved plans to extend a special city-wide sales tax.

With approximately 1,077 votes cast in the mail-in election Tuesday, voters approved a proposal to continue the city’s current ¾ cent special sales tax for another 10 years.

Roughly 26.7% of the 4,027 registered voters in De Soto participated in the 20-day mail-in election. Unofficial results from the Johnson County Election Office show 716 (66.4%) people voted in favor of continuing the special sales tax, while 361 (33.5%) people voted against it.

The sales tax is estimated to generate approximately $600,000 annually to fund infrastructure projects throughout the city. That money will go towards upgrading city water, sewer and drainage systems.

The ¾ cent special sales tax rate will continue through 2032.