KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Drug Enforcement Administration takes aim at rising violent crime and overdose deaths.

The agency launched the first phase of ‘Operation Overdrive‘ this month in Kansas City, St. Louis, and 32 other cities across 23 states.

The DEA says the idea is to work with state and local agencies to use data and intelligence to target areas with the highest rates of violence and overdoses. Officers will then identify and arrest drug organizations and dealers supplying those areas.

According to the DEA, the majority of criminal drug networks are engaged in gun violence. The agency said almost all of those same networks also sell fentanyl or methamphetamine.

DEA records shot homicides increased a record 30 percent in the U.S. in 2020, and 77 percent of the murders in the United States were committed with a firearm.

In 2021, DEA and its law enforcement partners seized more than 8,700 firearms connected to investigations of drug trafficking organizations.

The agency said it hopes that by getting dealers and drug networks off streets it will lead to a decrease in violent crimes and overdoses.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.