Body found in basement of duplex that exploded in Raytown

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Investigators discovered a body in the basement area of the home that exploded Monday night in Raytown.

Police and fire crews responded to a duplex near 75th and Englewood lane before 7 p.m. on Monday where an explosion sent three people to the hospital.

ATF said once the building is secure enough to go inside, they will retrieve the body and turn it over to the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office to be identified.

The Missouri Fire Marshal continues to investigate the cause of the explosion.

Anyone who has information that may help is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.