WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Local animal activists are optimistic about the Kansas Legislature potentially passing a bill that would raise the animal abuse charge to a felony if someone leaves or dumps an animal without leaving provisions.

House Bill 2364 is known by many as “Bowie’s law” due to it being created after a 2020 Wichita case where a dog was left in a kennel, inside a dumpster, with no way to fend for itself.

Bowie’s inspirational “framed photo” above Christy Fischer’s workspace.

Christy Fischer, with The Wichita Animal Action League, has a framed photo of HB 2364’s inspiration above her workspace.

“Fortunately, someone just happened to come across him,” Fischer explained. “Otherwise, due to his condition, he was emaciated, and the temperatures, he would’ve passed away and died that night.”

Last year, “Bowie’s Law” was introduced, now it has been recommended for approval by the Kansas House Judiciary Committee.

“We’ve been trying for two years now to get this passed through,” said Fischer. “So we’re super excited. This has to get passed through by Feb. 24. Otherwise, we’re going to have to start over the process next year.”

The Judiciary Committee Ranking Minority Member, Democratic Rep. John Carmichael added, “It’s going to be necessary that the Speaker and the Majority Leader put this bill on the floor for a debate and a vote this week.”

Rep. Carmichael says he’s encouraged that this bill will be passed.

“My hope is that Dan Hawkins, the Majority Leader from Wichita, will also look favorably upon this bill and hopefully put it on the calendar for debate Wednesday morning,” Carmichael added. “That’s what I hope will happen.”

With HB 2364’s fate in the balance over the coming days, many are as hopeful as they’ve been that something will be done.

“I think this is at least a first step,” said Caring Hands Humane Society Executive Director Cynthia Sutcliffe. “If we can get that pushed, then maybe we can start doing more specific things with the laws.”

If HB 2364 misses the deadline, Rep. Carmichael says it could still be “blessed” by the Kansas Speaker of the House, which effectively keeps the bill alive even if it hasn’t been voted on by Thursday.

