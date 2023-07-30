KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For months now, tens of thousands of people from every corner of Jackson County have been fed up.

In many cases, people have seen extraordinary rises in their property assessments.

So much so the appeal deadline had to be extended.

This process has been nothing short of a fiasco, and it’s sure to complicate itself again.

The assessor’s office deals with nearly 45,000 appeals that must be adjudicated by Aug. 31.

This battle between the people and elected officials against the assessor’s office is something like we’ve never seen before.

From protest, people are demanding answers as they were told the average assessment would go up only 30 %. But thousands of people are seeing increases well above that mark.

There are unprecedented actions by municipalities going after the county they seat in. Namely, Independence, where the city council voted to explore taking legal action over these astronomical rises we’ve seen for some.

“People are upset about the lack of answers, the justification that’s not there, the accessibility. They’re upset about all these things,” Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca said.

Abcara says last he heard, over 42,000 appeals had been filed.

For you at home, all you have to do is make sure you file that appeal. You can do that online at the Board of Equalizations appeals page.

That body is in charge of hearing the appeals that are not settled in the informal process.

“Make sure to get the appeal submitted. Don’t worry about any of the other information at this point. Don’t worry about, you know, the pictures, just getting the marker in place, you mark in line and get that submitted immediately,” Abarca said.

Starting Tuesday, the assessor’s office will take the first 50 property owners to walk into a property review session. That is another remedy in hopes of solving the issue before it reaches the BOE.