MISSOURI – The clock is ticking to update Missouri tax records.

Forms are going out for residents to list their personal property. That could be anything from a car or truck to a boat, farm equipment, or livestock.

In Jasper County, residents can turn it in person, by mail, or file online.

If you use the web, you will get an email confirming that information was received.

Regardless of how you file, the information is due by March 1st.