KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week, a delivery driver was killed after colliding with an Amtrak train in Cass County, Missouri.

Investigators report that incident happened Tuesday morning on a set of train tracks near Pleasant Hill. Those tracks are considered uncontrolled, meaning only simple stop signs are posted in the area.

That crash was a reminder of last summer’s passenger train crash in rural Missouri, which involved more than 250 people on board.

A Missouri Highway Patrol spokesperson said Patrick Metz, 34, was killed in that wreck. Metz’ loved ones told FOX4 the Blue Springs native had been driving for the company for about a year.

“My heart goes out to the family of the gentleman driving the truck,” Sam Wendt, a Kansas City attorney, said on Wednesday.

Wendt represents 20 of the passengers involved in a similar crash from June 27, 2022 near Mendon, Missouri, 270 people were on board that Amtrak train when it crashed into a dump truck filled with rocks. Billy Barton, the driver of that truck, was killed, as well as four people on the train.

Wendt points out that both crashes happened at uncontrolled crossings. A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board told FOX4 on Wednesday that federal agency isn’t involved in the Pleasant Hill investigation.

Wendt said useful information will come from the train’s onboard computers, and delivery trucks often have similar systems on board.

“Most trains have forward facing video, which likely exists. I’m sure they will be reviewing and analyzing that. The FedEx truck likely has similar type of materials on their truck. All of that should be reviewed and analyzed,” Wendt said.

Two weeks ago, Missouri Gov. Mike Person proposed use of $35 million to make railroad crossings safer.

Neighbors near the crossing in Mendon complained the area wasn’t safe. Wendt wonders if residents near Pleasant Hill might say the same.