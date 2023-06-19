KANSAS CITY, Kan. —The 7th Street bridge in Kansas City, Kansas is closed in both directions Monday morning due to a deadly crash.

At 6:40 a.m. Kansas City, Kansas police were called to the 7th Street bridge, just south of Cheyenne Avenue. When officers arrived they found a crash involving three vehicles, each with a single driver inside.

All drivers were taken to an area hospital. Officials from KCKPD say one of the victims has since died as a result of their injuries. Police say one victim has serious injuries, but is in stable condition. The third victim has non-life threatening injuries.

Officer Thomas Tomasic, a spokesman for the department, said 7th Street will be closed between Cheyenne Avenue and Stine Avenue while officers investigate.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.