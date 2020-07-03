Pedestrian killed in I-635 crash, responders close northbound lanes

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A person is dead after a crash on I-635 on the morning of July 3.

Police told FOX4 that a pedestrian was hit and killed by a woman driving in the northbound lane at 3:30 a.m. Officials are not sure why the person was on the highway at that time.

The road was closed by 4:45 a.m. Crews are diverting traffic onto State Avenue. It’s unclear when the lanes will reopen.

I-635 is under construction in this section.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is released.