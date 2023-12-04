KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A deadly crash Monday afternoon has closed part of Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Emergency responders with the Kansas City Fire Department responded to the crash just before 2:30 p.m. on westbound I-70 and the Benton Boulevard curve.

When crews arrived on scene they found a single-vehicle crash with the two occupants of the vehicle ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The two victims have not been identified at this time.

The Kansas City Police Department is handling the investigation of the crash.