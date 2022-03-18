KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Both directions of Interstate 70 are closed Friday morning east of The Legends in Kansas City, Kansas due to a fiery crash that police say is deadly, and involved two semi-trucks.

KCKPD says at least one person died and another is hospitalized, but their condition wasn’t given.

FOX4 is working to gather more information about what led up to the crash in addition to how long the interstate is going to be closed.

KCKPD wants drivers to avoid the area completely. The westbound lanes are indefinitely closed at 78th Street. Eastbound lanes are also closed, with traffic in that direction being diverted to I-435.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as frequently as we confirm new information.