PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — A deadly crash on northbound Interstate 29 just north of Platte City has significantly backed up traffic while first responders and investigators work the scene.

The Missouri Highway Patrol tells FOX4 this was a two-vehicle crash past Elm Grove Road involving a commercial motor vehicle. The highway patrol confirmed one person died, but didn’t immediately have details about any other injuries.

The Missouri Department of Transportation traveler map anticipates traffic issues through at least the 8 a.m. hour. Right now traffic is being diverted at exit 20.

You can check on the latest conditions on our interactive traffic map.

FOX4 will keep up with developments on the traffic situation and provide more details about the crash as they’re released.