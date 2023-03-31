OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A deadly multi-vehicle crash has closed part of 69 Highway in Overland Park Friday evening.

The crash was reported just before 7 p.m. on northbound 69 Highway, just north of 103rd Street involving a box truck and a passenger car.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells FOX4 at one person was killed in the crash. Extent of other injuries are unknown at this time.

At this time northbound 69 Highway is closed at 95th Street. Also, the exit form westbound I-435 to northbound I-69 is closed at this time. KHP said traffic is being diverted to westbound I-435.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updates as more information becomes available.