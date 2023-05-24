HARRISONVILLE, Mo. —One person is dead and two other people are seriously hurt after a head-on crash on Missouri Highway 291 Wednesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 291 at 231 St. north of Harrisonville.

***Fatal crash on MO-291 at 231 street, in Cass Co, north of Harrisonville.



At 6:30am we were notified of a 2 vehicle crash with one confirmed fatality. No further details are this time.



**Both lanes of MO-291 are blocked** Traffic is being rerouted. pic.twitter.com/uKppq44Tq5 — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) May 24, 2023

Troopers say one vehicle crossed over the center line through a curve on Highway 291 at Home Farm Road, colliding head-on with another vehicle.

According to MSHP one person has died as a result of the crash, one person is in critical condition and one person has a disabling injury.

As of 8 a.m. both lanes of Highway 291 are blocked off. MSHP says drivers should expect the highway to remain closed for at least another hour. Drivers are encouraged to seek out an alternative route.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.