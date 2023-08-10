PAOLA, Kan. —Two people are dead after a head-on collision in Miami County Thursday morning.

Around 4:13 a.m. officers with the Paola Police Department and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office were called to a two vehicle crash on U.S.169 Highway at 327th Street.

Police say one vehicle traveling north in the southbound lanes of the highway struck another driver in the southbound lanes head-on. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities have not yet named the victims in this crash.

Southbound 169 Highway between Baptiste Drive and 327th Street will be closed while the crash is being investigated.Drivers are encouraged to seek out an alternative route.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.