CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a deadly crash on Wednesday afternoon will impact both southbound Interstate 49 and the west outer road just north of 299th Street.

The sheriff’s office says they’re working with the Missouri Highway Patrol on a crash involving a single vehicle in that area, which is just east of the Lone Tree community.

Drivers should expect delays, you’re asked to avoid the area. The west outer road will be closed indefinitely. Southbound I-49 will be closed for brief periods of time while investigators are at the crash scene.

Details about what led to the crash, if there were other injuries, and who died haven’t been released yet.