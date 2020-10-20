Deadly crash closes southbound lanes of I-435 past 87th Street in Johnson County

LENEXA, Kan. — One person died in a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning, and it’s left some drivers who commute on I-435 in Johnson County needing to find an alternate route.

Southbound I-435 is closed past 87th Street, the crash happened at about 4 a.m. Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating and says two semi-trucks and a passenger vehicle were involved in the crash. Aside from the fatality, we don’t know about other injuries yet.

Investigators will be at the crash scene for a significant amount of time, and the southbound lanes of I-435 in the area will be closed until further notice. The ramp at 87th Street is blocked.

FOX4 Power Traffic will have updates throughout Tuesday, and we’ll post the latest developments on this page.