Deadly crash involving motorcycle shuts down SB I-35 from 18th St. to Southwest Blvd.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle that happened Thursday afternoon.
KHP tell FOX4 it happened near I-35 SB at 18th Street Highway around 1:30 p.m. and three vehicles are involved.
The southbound lanes of I-35 are closed from 18th St to Southwest Blvd.
At this time, it is unknown if the fatality is the motorcyclist.
