Deadly crash involving motorcycle shuts down SB I-35 from 18th St. to Southwest Blvd.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle that happened Thursday afternoon.

KHP tell FOX4 it happened near I-35 SB at 18th Street Highway around 1:30 p.m. and three vehicles are involved.

The southbound lanes of I-35 are closed from 18th St to Southwest Blvd.

At this time, it is unknown if the fatality is the motorcyclist.

FOX4 is working for you and will update this story as new developments come in.

