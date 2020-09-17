Deadly crash involving motorcycle shuts down SB I-35 from 18th St. to Southwest Blvd.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle that happened Thursday afternoon.

KHP tell FOX4 it happened near I-35 SB at 18th Street Highway around 1:30 p.m. and three vehicles are involved.

The southbound lanes of I-35 are closed from 18th St to Southwest Blvd.

At this time, it is unknown if the fatality is the motorcyclist.

CRASH- CONFIRMED FATALITY INVOLVING A MOTORCYCLE



I-35 SB AT 18TH STREET

HIGHWAY IS NOW CLOSED AT 18TH STREET



TRAFFIC BEING DIVERTED TO 18TH STREET EXIT



— KCMetroKDOT (@KansasCityKDOT) September 17, 2020

