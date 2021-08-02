Deadly crash involving tractor trailer kills 3 southeast of Kansas City

GARDEN CITY, Mo. — Three people are dead in a crash involving a tractor trailer and an SUV. Investigators originally said four people died in the crash
The Missouri Highway Patrol said Missouri 7 Highway at State Route F, south of Garden City, Missouri, is closed because of the crash.
The highway patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash, but say they don’t know when the highways will reopen to traffic.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.