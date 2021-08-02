Deadly crash involving tractor trailer kills 3 southeast of Kansas City

GARDEN CITY, Mo. — Three people are dead in a crash involving a tractor trailer and an SUV. Investigators originally said four people died in the crash

The Missouri Highway Patrol said Missouri 7 Highway at State Route F, south of Garden City, Missouri, is closed because of the crash.

We are currently on scene & investigating a multiple fatality crash on MO-7 near Garden City. Updates to follow! #MSHP pic.twitter.com/dPQyvtD7uv — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) August 2, 2021

The highway patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash, but say they don’t know when the highways will reopen to traffic.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.