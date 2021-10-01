Deadly crash late Thursday night being investigated in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a crash late Thursday night that has left one person dead.

The crash was reported just after 11:45 p.m. Thursday at 18th Street Expressway and Kansas Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found two vehicles that were involved in a crash.

Three people were taken to the hospital, where one died from their injuries.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-74-8477.

