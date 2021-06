KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least one person is dead in a crash early this morning near the Truman Sports Complex.

Kansas City Scout reported a multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-435 just past Raytown Road.

Southbound lanes backed up past I-70, the slowdown reaching up near East 23rd Trafficway.

Kansas City police confirmed the crash was deadly, but they did not specify how many people died or the nature of the crash.

Picture from SCOUT.

Picture from SCOUT.

FOX4 is working to find out more information. This story will be updated.