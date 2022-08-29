HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — An investigation is underway after one person was killed in a structure fire over the weekend in Harrisonville, Missouri.

The fire was reported just after 4 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Timber Drive.

The Harrisonville police and fire department responded to the scene.

One person, who has not been identified at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The investigation is being conducted by the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s Fire Marshall.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new details become available.

