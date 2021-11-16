Deadly Kansas crash claims life of Missouri man

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – A Missouri man was killed in Franklin County when the van he was driving went off the road and crashed into a tree.

William R. Cox, 68, of Clinton, Missouri was killed Monday afternoon just after 2 p.m. when the 1997 Honda Odyssey he was driving “drifted off the right side of the road,” according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The van Cox was driving hit a tree and came to rest 100 feet off the road.

The crash happened on I-35 at the 178-mile marker, one mile south of Kentucky Road.

Authorities do not know why the van left the road according to the crash report.

The KHP reported that Cox was wearing his seatbelt.