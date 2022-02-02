FORD COUNTY (KSNT) – An 87-year-old Spearville man died Tuesday when he failed to yield to a tractor-trailer on Highway 50 in Ford County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Howard Gaylord Moritz was southbound on Road 126 when he stopped at a stop sign but failed to yield to a 1996 International semi-tractor-trailer going west on Highway 50.

The crash happened at 2:04 p.m. Monday, on the east side of Spearville.

The 61-year-old truck driver was taken to Western Plains Hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the KHP.