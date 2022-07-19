KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The tragic shooting death of a North Kansas City police officer Tuesday happened exactly six years after another metro officer was shot to death.

North Kansas City police announced 32-year-old Daniel Vasquez was shot in the line of duty on Tuesday morning and died from his injuries.

On July 19, 2016, 46-year-old Captain Dave Melton with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department responded with other officers to a shots fired call, and was shot and killed.

NKCPD Officer Vasquez was shot after pulling over a vehicle for an expired temporary tag shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The suspected shooter took off in the car. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the suspect’s arrest at 1:45 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect surrendered in the Northland. The suspect’s identity has not been released yet.

This is the first line of duty death in the history of the North Kansas City Police Department. Vasquez joined the department in 2021.

In July of 2016, KCKPD officers arrived at a scene where several suspects exited a vehicle and tried to flee. One suspect was immediately arrested while officers searched the area for other suspects.

Near the intersection of N. 22nd Street and Haskell Avenue, Cpt. Melton encountered one of the suspects who pointed a weapon and shot at Melton, killing him.

Jamaal Lewis, 22, was sentenced in 2018 after pleading guilty to first-degree murder, aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a firearm.

He received life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years for the murder charge, 13 months for the assault charge and nine months for the firearm charge.

Melton served with KCKPD for 17 years and had previously served with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office for nine years. He was also a veteran of the Kansas National Guard, according to KCKPD.

KCKPD shared its condolence with the North Kansas City community on social media.

And as the Kansas City, Kansas, community grieved in 2016, North Kansas City is in mourning on Tuesday.

“The men and women of the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are deeply saddened by the tragic line of duty death today of North Kansas City, Missouri Police Officer Daniel Vasquez,” the department said Tuesday.

“Ironically, it was six years ago today that we too lost a brother, Capt. Robert “Dave” Melton. Officer Vasquez has been referred to as a shining star within his department and while this is a dark day, we believe that the memories of both these brave men will shine brightly for eternity.”

