KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A deadly fire at a Raytown high-rise building may have been caused by careless smoking.

Investigators determined the fire at Bowen Tower started in a living room chair Monday afternoon.

A man died in the fire and three other people were injured and taken to hospitals.

Fire investigators determined the victim did smoke, and believe he may have accidentally started the fire while smoking in the chair.

Nearly two dozen seniors who live in the building were evacuated during the fire. The people who live on the first floor were able to return to their apartments Monday evening.

Residents could not return to eight apartments in the building. The Red Cross worked with those residents to help them find other locations to stay.