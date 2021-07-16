Deadly shooting at popular Lake of the Ozarks strip was result of rival motorcycle gangs, officials say

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Authorities are continuing their investigation into a shooting on the Bagnell Dam strip at Lake of the Ozarks that left one person dead and three others injured.

The deadly shooting is believed to be the first on the strip.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has taken the lead in the investigation with assistance from the Lake Ozark Police Department.

Authorities responded to the area near Casablanca on the strip just before 8 p.m. Thursday in response to a bar fight, which quickly escalated into a shooting involving motorcycle gangs.

Lake Ozark Police said on-scene investigation was hampered by pouring rain well past midnight.

The identities of the deceased man and those injured have not been released. The injured were taken to Lake Regional Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.