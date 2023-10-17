KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and set off a chase that ended near downtown on northbound I-35 at Pennway on Tuesday afternoon.

KCPD says one man was shot and killed at 44th and Montgall, in an area just east of 71 Highway between Ivanhoe Park and Oak Park. Police say officers went to the scene just after 3 p.m. where they found the man on a sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers attempted first aid before emergency responders took the man to a hospital where he died.

Officers then chased someone from that crime scene whom they caught a little after 5 p.m.

