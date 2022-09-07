EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — The man who police say killed one person and critically hurt another in a usually quiet Missouri town is now in police custody.

Wednesday afternoon, the suspect in a deadly Excelsior Springs shooting turned himself in nearly 10 hours away in Texas.

It was just after midnight on N. Main and Grand streets when a woman was shot and killed. She was a mother, a nurse and someone who cared for those closest to her. Now she leaves behind a family stuck with just memories.

The man who was also shot is still fighting for his life. His loved ones are holding on to hope that he will pull through.

“I got to see him, and I broke down. I had to walk out of the room,” his son Naythen Neal said.

Neal’s father was shot seven times, including in the chest and the jaw. The last Neal heard from his father was through a nurse.

“‘Tell Naythen I said I love him.’ That really hit me hard,” Neal said.

The Excelsior Springs police chief said the man that turned himself in had a previous relationship with the woman who was killed. Neighbors said she offered to help them in times of need even though she didn’t know them.

“She was real nice to come over and let my mom know if she ever needed anything, we’re right across the street, come over and get me,” neighbor Sarah Washburn said.

This small, isolated neighborhood hidden behind a hill isn’t used to violence of this nature.

“Oh, it’s unusual. I’ve never heard anything like it,” said Ernest Smith, who lives up the street and has been in this city for five decades. “It’s just shocking for this to happen here in a small town like this.”

But it’s something they know you have to always be prepared for.

“It happens everywhere, small towns, big towns, cities — everywhere. You just got to be aware of your surroundings,” Washburn said.

