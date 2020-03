Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning that killed a person near northbound I-49 and Red Bridge Road.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m.

The highway is shut down near I-49 and I-435 while detectives investigate what happened. Crews expect it to remain closed until at least 7:30 a.m.

We have a crew on scene gathering more information on this story. We'll have updates as details become available.