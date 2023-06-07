KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Authorities have closed several portions of I-670 Wednesday morning due to a deadly shooting.

At 5:38 a.m. Kansas City police were called to an injury crash in the westbound lanes of I-670 near Broadway Boulevard. When officers arrived they discovered a woman with gunshot wounds inside the vehicle. Emergency crews took her to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Kansas City Scout cameras show the exit from eastbound I-70 to westbound I-670 is closed. Emergency crews have also closed the exit from northbound US-71 to westbound I-670, and exit ramp from westbound I-670 to Broadway Boulevard.

Traffic is being diverted off of westbound I-670 and drivers are encouraged to seek out an alternative route.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.