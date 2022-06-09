LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left two people dead and one person injured late Thursday afternoon.

The shooting was reported just after 4:30 p.m. near NE Trailwood Drive and NE Oakwood Drive.

Police have confirmed with FOX4 that at least two people are dead. Another person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The name of the victims have not been identified at this time.

Few details are available at this as police are continuing to investigate the scene.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as details become available both online and on FOX4 News at 5 and 6.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.