Deadly shootings continue even as coronavirus slows down the metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Life for many in the metro has come to a halt, as most businesses and schools have been forced to close in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, shootings continue to plague communities, with six homicides in Kansas City, Missouri, last week alone.

Kansas City police are reporting 42 homicides in 2020 to date; that's three more than last year this time.

“We have a silent killer. It’s sneaking in and killing us. So why are we still harming each other?” said Rosilyn Temple, founder and executive director of Mothers in Charge.

Temple said seeing what's continuing to happen despite the rampant virus is saddening, especially since she feels she can not help as much.

“It makes me feel helpless cause I’m not able to be there for my families that are being victimized by homicides or being hurt in any kind of way," Temple said.

"I can’t actually be there like normally be on the homicide scenes when the sergeants call me or murder squad. I am not able to be there. I am not able to hug on a mother. We are practicing social distancing."

Members of Mothers in Charge and other anti-crime organizations who typically go door-to-door, show up at crime scenes and interact with people face-to-face said they're forced to change how they operate because of the coronavirus.

“When I am called by sergeants and murder squad, I just take the information over the phone, praying a family reaches out to me. Maybe I can virtually talk to them or do a Zoom or video chat, reach out to a mother, let them know I understand,” Temple said.

Other groups like Adhoc Group Against Crime and Corey’s Network are also embracing the world of virtual counseling and online services.

Adhoc has been relying on their hotline more than ever, but the group said they're still providing all their normal services.

Temple said an upcoming 5k and 10k run honoring her late son, other crime victims and the official kickoff for National Crime Victims’ Rights Weeks called "Pee Wee’s Run" has now been altered to a virtual run.

The event is scheduled for April 18. For more info, click here.

In another joint effort to tackle the issue of crime in the city, Adhoc has scheduled a special webinar, titled “The Epidemic of Violence” for Friday.

Members of Mothers in Charge, local police and area professors will join in on the discussion. For more information, click here.