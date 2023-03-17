KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Platte County, Missouri.

The crash was reported around 5 p.m. on Interstate 435 near 45 Highway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP confirms with FOX4 two people were pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown at this time of any other injuries.

The victims names are not being released at this time.

At this time southbound I-435 is closed past 45 Highway.

MSHP is still working to determine the cause of the crash.

FOX4 will continue to update as new information becomes available.