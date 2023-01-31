RANDOLPH, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly workplace accident that occurred Monday afternoon.

Deputies responded to Martin Marietta Materials near Northeast 4th Street and Randolph Road, just east of Interstate 435, around 5 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says they found an employee on the ground. They believe the victim fell three or four stories from a catwalk. The victim landed on rocks below and died from injuries according to the deputies.

While investigators said there is no evidence of foul play, they also couldn’t find anyone who witnessed the fall. Because of the lack of witnesses, deputies say they aren’t sure exactly why or why the fall happened.

Investigators are working to notify the victim’s family before releasing his identity.

The deadly fall remains under investigation, and the Occupational Safety and health Administration will also look into what happened at the business.